Michael Casper II, 41, of Paducah, died Friday Oct. 15, 2021, at Ray and Kay Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
He is survived by his parents, Michael and Nancy Casper, and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by one sister.
A family planned graveside service will be at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
