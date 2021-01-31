KUTTAWA —

Michael B. Beott,

68 of Kuttawa, died

at 10:12 p.m. Friday,

Jan. 22, 2021, at

his home in Lyon County.

He was of the

Baptist faith and

had recently retired from his position as general manager of

two commercial

marine products

plants in Paducah

and Caruthersville, Missouri. He had a lifelong passion for raising Boxer dogs

and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He was

the only son of Joseph and Laverne Smith Beott.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Sandra Edmonds Beott of Kuttawa; two stepsons, Douglas Smith of Memphis, Tennessee and Craig Smith of Seattle, Washington; stepdaughter, Christina Smith of Puyallup, Washington; two

sisters, Patty Lessel

of Somerville,

Tennessee and

Carol Seider of

Howey in the Hills, Florida; and five grandchildren.

A Celebration of

Life Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021,

at Dunn’s Funeral

Home in Eddyville

with Dr. Steve Stone,

the Rev. Mary Stone,

and Craig Smith officiating. Friends

may call from 1 p.m Saturday to the service time.

Expressions of sympathy may take

the form of donations, to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

in Memphis, TN,

or to the Vanderbilt Cancer Research

Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

