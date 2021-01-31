KUTTAWA —
Michael B. Beott,
68 of Kuttawa, died
at 10:12 p.m. Friday,
Jan. 22, 2021, at
his home in Lyon County.
He was of the
Baptist faith and
had recently retired from his position as general manager of
two commercial
marine products
plants in Paducah
and Caruthersville, Missouri. He had a lifelong passion for raising Boxer dogs
and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He was
the only son of Joseph and Laverne Smith Beott.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Sandra Edmonds Beott of Kuttawa; two stepsons, Douglas Smith of Memphis, Tennessee and Craig Smith of Seattle, Washington; stepdaughter, Christina Smith of Puyallup, Washington; two
sisters, Patty Lessel
of Somerville,
Tennessee and
Carol Seider of
Howey in the Hills, Florida; and five grandchildren.
A Celebration of
Life Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021,
at Dunn’s Funeral
Home in Eddyville
with Dr. Steve Stone,
the Rev. Mary Stone,
and Craig Smith officiating. Friends
may call from 1 p.m Saturday to the service time.
Expressions of sympathy may take
the form of donations, to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital
in Memphis, TN,
or to the Vanderbilt Cancer Research
Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
