Michael Allen Wray Sr., 65, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Michael was born on June 24, 1956, in Paducah to Billy Tom and Mary Lanier Wray. As a child he enjoyed sports, especially football. In his later years, he enjoyed working on and tinkering with tractors and cars and taking leisure rides on his Harley Davidson. He was an ironworker with Local 782 for more than 33 years, a member of the Eagles Club, and always someone to call on when you needed a helping hand. Above all else, he was a devoted and loving Pawpaw.
Michael is survived by one daughter, Amber Michelle Wray-Clark (David), of Oahu, Hawaii; three sons, Michael Wray Jr. (Brittany), of Paducah, Stephen Joel Wray, of West Paducah, Kenneth Leon Doublin (Melissa), of Mississippi; one sister, Bessie Jennings, of Kevil; two brothers, Billy Dale Wray (Suzanne), of Calvert City, Paul Gene Wray (Linda), of Calvert City; 11 grandchildren, Jackson Wray, Nathan Clark, Luna Clark, Blake Wray, Madilyn Wray, Miley Wray, Ayden Wray, Jordan Parrish, Jaren Parrish, Paul Doublin, Luke Doublin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother- in-law, Kenny Jennings.
Visitation will be from 4 — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust. 860 Dolwick Drive, Erlanger, KY 41018 or visit cst.dav.org to give online.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
