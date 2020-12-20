Michael Allen Freeman, 63, of Louisville left this world on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with tonsil cancer.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small, family-only Celebration of Life ceremony was held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. Burial followed at Mt. Kenton Cemetery, also in Paducah.
Mr. Freeman was born on March 8, 1957, in Paducah to Jack Allen Freeman (deceased) and Bonnie Delores Freeman. He was a 1975 graduate of Reidland High School and a 1979 graduate of Paducah Community College, where he competed on the school’s tennis team and was recruited by his professors to serve as a math tutor to his fellow students.
Mr. Freeman received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Kentucky in 1981. While attending UK, he was elected president of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).
After being recruited by the Chevron Corporation right out of college, Mr. Freeman began a successful 36-year career by serving as a lubricant training specialist in the United States and internationally by offering highly interactive educational sessions that strove for simplifying lubrication concepts and enhancing understanding for Chevron employees and end-use consumers.
He was also named host and moderator of the company’s popular “Lube Live” educational series events that were seen worldwide. He also served on the Product Support Specialist Lubricants Technology team, giving application support for internal and external customers for all Chevron and Texaco brand lubricants and coolants in the Americas. His career moved him and his family to California, Texas, Florida and Kentucky. He retired in 2017.
In addition to being survived by his much-cherished mother, Bonnie, he is survived by his devoted sister, Karen Giorgio (Roy), and his loving children, Paige Freeman (fiancé Michael), Tyler Freeman (Spencer) and Callie Kraft (Thomas).
As a supportive, loving and dedicated divorced father, Mr. Freeman enjoyed spending quality time with his children such as camping, exploring new places, family dinners with philosophical and life lesson discussions, sharing funny family stories, singing ’70s rock music in the car and cheering on his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats.
Donations in Mr. Freeman’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society in one of three ways:
Website: cancer.org
Phone: 1-800-227-2345
Mail: American Cancer Society P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123
(Please include Michael Freeman’s name on donation)
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at 9507 Mozart Court, Prospect, KY 40059
People may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
