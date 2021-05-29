BEAUMONT, Texas — Michael Alan “Mike” Towers, 63, of Beaumont, formerly of Paducah, passed away on May 25, 2021.
He attended Lone Oak High School and Western Kentucky Technical College before moving to Beaumont. He worked for CCI Triad-Activant Solutions Inc. for 28 years. He loved fishing, the Dallas Cowboys, and Kentucky Wildcats.
He is survived by his wife, Crisa, and daughters Stacy and Ashley; brothers, Bill, Tom, and Jim (Lisa) Towers and sister Terri (Jeff) Bailey.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Pat Towers of Paducah.
