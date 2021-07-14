Michael Gene Adams, 72, of Paducah, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Lebanon, Tennessee.
He was member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and was a retired juvenile probation officer with the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Barbara Jean Hill Adams; two sons, Michael Elliott Adams of Lone Oak and Bryan Keith Adams of Grand Rivers; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother. His parents were Eugene Bryan and Mollie Marie Elliott Adams.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Blandville. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund, or Youth Upward Program, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
