Michael A. Cornwell, 67 of Paducah, passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his partner, Phillis Gunther of Paducah; his mother, Elizabeth Cornwell of Paducah; and one sister, Patricia Cornwell of Lewisville, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Artell Cornwell; one brother, Ronald and one sister, Brenda.
Graveside services will be 11 n.m. Friday June 12, 2020, with Bruce McCarty officiating at Clarks River Cemetery in Symsonia.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
