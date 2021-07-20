Merryman Kemp, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was born on June 9, 1937, in Dyer County, Tennessee, to the late Thomas Jefferson “TJ” Merryman and Florence Kelley Merryman. Merryman was the founder of the Merryman House Domestic Violence Center. She has received numerous awards and recognition for her work in domestic violence and professional women’s organizations. Merryman has served as past president for the Jefferson Street Board for 17 years, local and state Political Women’s Caucus, Paducah Business, and Professional Women, Democrat Women’s Club. She was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention. Merryman was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Paducah Elks Club, and the Woman’s Club. She received the Golden Rule Award from JC Penney, was the 2019 Citizen of the Year, UK Business & Professional Award, and recognized volunteer of the year at the state level, Honorary Admiral of the Kentucky Navy, and was a Kentucky Colonel. October 28th of each year in Paducah is known as Merryman Kemp Day, an award she received for her service to her community.
Merryman is survived by her husband, Mark Adler; sons, Captain Jefferson (Maggie) Hurley, USN-Ret, of Annapolis, Maryland, and Stephen Arthur Kemp of Nashville, Tennessee; sisters, Linda (Lynn) McDonald of Newbern, Tennessee, and Nancy Merryman McDermott of Collierville, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Joe Merryman; and her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah and after 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Merryman House, 435 Berger Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.