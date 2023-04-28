WICKLIFFE — Merrill LaFatte Ward, 80, of Wickliffe, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his residence.

Merrill was born in Plymouth, North Carolina, to Merrill and Rheumell James Ward. He retired from Westvaco as a superintendent. Merrill was an avid outdoorsman and history buff. He enjoyed collecting historical memorabilia and being involved with Civil War reenactments. Merrill was also a lover of all animals. He was nicknamed, Grizzly Adams, due to his ability to nurse any animal back to health and return it to nature. Merrill was a devoted family man that will be missed deeply by those that knew and loved him.

