WICKLIFFE — Merrill LaFatte Ward, 80, of Wickliffe, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his residence.
Merrill was born in Plymouth, North Carolina, to Merrill and Rheumell James Ward. He retired from Westvaco as a superintendent. Merrill was an avid outdoorsman and history buff. He enjoyed collecting historical memorabilia and being involved with Civil War reenactments. Merrill was also a lover of all animals. He was nicknamed, Grizzly Adams, due to his ability to nurse any animal back to health and return it to nature. Merrill was a devoted family man that will be missed deeply by those that knew and loved him.
Merrill is survived by his wife of 22 years, Maria Orloff Ward; three daughters, Deena Hubbard of Cave-In-Rock, Illinois, Kim Olsen (Ken) of Paducah, Michelle Calhoun of Paducah; two sisters, Gilda Jones, Margaret Harrell; one brother, Ernest G. Coley, Jr.; five grandchildren, Drew Strader (Brittany), Jackson Olsen, Molli Olsen, John Calhoun, Jessica McDowell (Jamie); three great-grandchildren, Everett Strader, Beckham Strader and Macey McDowell.
He was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Roger Hubbard, Mickey Calhoun and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Hal Jones officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: any humane society of your choice or Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37232.
