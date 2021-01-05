METROPOLIS, Ill. — Merna Mae Shepler, 92, of Metropolis, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Metropolis Nursing and Health Care Center. Merna Mae Henson was born to Henry and Nana (Throgmorton) Henson on Feb. 14, 1928, in Metropolis. She married Arthur Shepler on Dec. 10, 1949, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Henson of Brookport, and were married for 63 years before his passing.
Graveside services will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Siere officiating. There will be no visitation. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. We ask that those attending wear a face covering and practice customarily accepted social distancing.
Merna was a member of First Baptist Church in Brookport and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed crocheting and participating in the WMU group at church. Merna loved her family and enjoyed raising her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Merna is survived by her children, Henry Shepler and wife Chris, Dr. Chris Shepler and wife Peggy, Marsha Krueger and husband John; grandchildren, David (Debra) Shepler, Lisa (Chad) Murray, Rachel (John) Seydilitz, Stephen (Ronda) Shepler, Jared (Amy) Krueger, Paul (Lydia) Shepler, Daniel Shepler, Caitlin (Jeff) Korte; great-grandchildren, Cody (Hannah) Harris, Brandon (Madison) Murphy, Nicholas Shepler, Will, Brook, and Caleb Seydilitz, Hannah and Whalyn Krueger, Brady, Blake, and Brylie Shepler, Sophia Murray, Hannah Shepler, Curtis Shepler, Rhett Korte; great-great-grandchildren, Camden, Harlen and Keller Harris, Eden, and Ezra Murphy; step-grandchildren, Paula Basham, Bradley, and Michael West; step-great-grandchildren, Emilee Korte and Thomas Bosecker; several nieces and nephews.
Merna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Alma Schneider, Karen Skinner, Lenoris Russell, Ellen Orr, and Eulean Baker; brother, Bud Henson.
Memorial contributions may be given in Merna’s name to First Baptist Church of Brookport Building Fund, 700 Pell Road, Brookport, IL, 62910.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
