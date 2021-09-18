SMITHLAND — Merlene Joiner, 88, of Smithland, passed away at 1:21 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her residence.
Ms. Joiner was a sales clerk at Smithland TruValue and Fabric Shop and a member of Smithland First Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Cindy Edmonds (Tim) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one son, Gary Joiner (Mitzi) of Ledbetter; two grandchildren, Kyle Joiner (Kelly) of Paducah, Dannielle Ballard (Justin) of Smithland; three great-grandchildren, Kase Joiner, Drew Kate Joiner, Jackson Ballard; one brother, Boyce Hyde.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvis “Bugs” Joiner; parents, Dallas Eugene and Sidney Alice Hyde; four siblings, Dorothy Scott, Earlene Armstrong, Wanda DeMent, and
Joyce Jones.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Smithland Cemetery in Smithland with Andrew Sexton officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
