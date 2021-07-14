Rev. Merle Thomas, 95, of Georgetown, passed away at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, on Monday, July 12, 2021.
He was born to his parents on April 1, 1926, Delbert and Leona Thomas.
Brother Merle was a World War II Navy veteran. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He started his ministry of pastoring in 1950, retired in 1991 and his last sermon was preached in 2010. He pastored several churches in the Memphis Conference of the United Methodist Church; Owenton UMC, East Dyersburg UMC, Aldersgate UMC, Northside UMC, Kevil and New Liberty UMC, Dyer UMC, Nebo UMC, Hickman, and West Hickman UMC, Lebanon UMC, St. Luke Aldersgate UMC, Massac UMC, Bandana and Oscar United Methodist Churches and Christ UMC. Merle loved to play the banjo and dulcimer. While he enjoyed playing these instruments, he also built eight banjos and 30 dulcimers.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Gene Thomas, of 72 years; three sons, Mike Thomas (Lynne) of West Paducah, Gary Thomas (Ginger) of Lovelaceville and Rodney Thomas (Kim) of Burlington; one daughter, Sandra Sebastian (Barry) of Sadieville; 15 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Merle was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Swafford; four sisters, Beulah Smith, Lucille Farmer, Ruth Henderson, and Violet Gill; two brothers, Carl Thomas and Emory Thomas; and his parents, Delbert and Leona Thomas.
Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Concord United Methodist Church in Paducah.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Concord United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Smithmier, Rev. Joel Jackson, and Rev. Dean Emerson officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree United Methodist Cemetery with Navy military honors.
