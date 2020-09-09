METROPOLIS, Ill. — Merle Sumner, 98, of Metropolis, died on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Sumner was a member of First United Methodist Church and owned and ran IGA with her husband for many years.
She is survived by a son, Wayne Sumner; a daughter, Jana Burgess; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Sumner. Her parents were E.E. and Alberta (Cardwell) Gilmore.
Private family services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be given in her name to First United Methodist Church, 100 E. 5th St., Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.aikins
