METROPOLIS, Ill. — Merle Sumner, 98, of Metropolis, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Private family services will be held.
Merle was a member of First United Methodist Church and owned and ran IGA with her husband Joe for many years.
Merle is survived by her son, Wayne Sumner and wife Linda; daughter, Jana Burgess and husband Alan; four grandchildren, James Sumner and wife Claudia, Crystal Bordner, Jason Burgess and Matthew Burgess; three great grandchildren, Hayden Burgess, Courtney Burgess, and Cheyenne Sumner; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, E.E. and Alberta (Cardwell) Gilmore and her husband, Joe Sumner.
Memorial contributions may be given in Merle’s name to First United Methodist Church 100 E. 5th Street, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-miller
