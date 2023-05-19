CALVERT CITY — Merle Marion Wysock, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning, May 7, 2023.

Merle was born prematurely on Aug. 22, 1928, in Wheeling, West Virginia, with his survival considered amazing with the medical technology at the time. After briefly relocating to Detroit, Michigan, during his early youth, his family settled in Cleveland, Ohio, where he graduated from East Technical High School in 1947. He initially worked at Alcoa in Cleveland and carried a full night school schedule at Fenn College until he was drafted into military service in 1950. He served honorably in the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1952 with the 194th Engineers Combat Battalion as a cook. Upon discharge, he completed his Chemical Engineering degree on the GI Bill at Fenn College in 1955. That same year he joined the BFGoodrich Chemical Company where he worked initially in the Avon Lake Ohio Development Center before transferring to Calvert City, in 1963 until his retirement in 1989 completing a combined 34 years of service. He then spent the next 25 years traveling around the United States and internationally with Alaska and Puerto Valarta being two of his favorite destinations. During his travels he also enjoyed spending time with his family at their homes and going on trips with them.

