CALVERT CITY — Merle Marion Wysock, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning, May 7, 2023.
Merle was born prematurely on Aug. 22, 1928, in Wheeling, West Virginia, with his survival considered amazing with the medical technology at the time. After briefly relocating to Detroit, Michigan, during his early youth, his family settled in Cleveland, Ohio, where he graduated from East Technical High School in 1947. He initially worked at Alcoa in Cleveland and carried a full night school schedule at Fenn College until he was drafted into military service in 1950. He served honorably in the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1952 with the 194th Engineers Combat Battalion as a cook. Upon discharge, he completed his Chemical Engineering degree on the GI Bill at Fenn College in 1955. That same year he joined the BFGoodrich Chemical Company where he worked initially in the Avon Lake Ohio Development Center before transferring to Calvert City, in 1963 until his retirement in 1989 completing a combined 34 years of service. He then spent the next 25 years traveling around the United States and internationally with Alaska and Puerto Valarta being two of his favorite destinations. During his travels he also enjoyed spending time with his family at their homes and going on trips with them.
His hobbies included fishing in his early years, eagle watching, boating on Kentucky Lake with his family, all types of televised sports, landscape gardening, and golf after his retirement. In addition to his family and work responsibilities, he served on the St. Pius X Parish Council, was a long time Calvert City Water board member and chairman, volunteered as cubmaster for Cub Scouts of America Pack 65, and a charter member of the Calvert City Country Club.
He is survived by Marilyn Soltes Wysock, his loving and supportive wife of 66 years; his five children, Stephen Wysock (Roxanne), Rosemary Wysock Miller, David Wysock (Pam), Barbara Wysock, and Mary Alice Everhart (Rick); one brother, Donald Wysocki (Susie); his six grandchildren, Craig Wysock, Kevin Wysock, Brian Wysock, Mark Wysock, Sterling Miller, and Emma Miller; and six great-grandchildren, Noah Wysock, Charlie Wysock, Stella Wysock, Grayson Wysock, Caroline Wysock, and Jack Wysock.
He was preceded by his father, Joseph John Wysocki in 1976 and his mother, Rose Wolski Wysocki in 1993; and one son, Mark Marion Wysock in 1963.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in care of St. Pius X Parish.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, St. Pius X Catholic Church in Calvert City. Burial will follow at Calvert City Cemetery with Military Rites.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, St. Pius X Catholic Church in Calvert City.
There will be a meal at St. Pius X immediately following the committal service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.