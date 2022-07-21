Melvin Earl Moss, 75, of Paducah, died at 8:42 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Melvin was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and formerly employed as a construction worker with Union Local #1214.
He is survived by four daughters, Mary Aiken, LaTosha Moss and Anica Moss-Menser, all of Paducah and Linda Berry of Wood River, Illinois; five sons, John Berry of Wood River, Illinois, Justin Pullen of Dallas, Texas, Melvin E. Moss Jr., Mahogany Moss, and Malcolm Moss all of Paducah; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas “Tom” Moss all of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Felicia Moss; his parents, Julius “Jude” Moss and Annie L. Conner Moss; and one brother, Moss Locke.
Funeral services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Anderson and Rev. Michael Moss officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. to the funeral hour Saturday.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of services.
