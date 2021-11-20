Melvin Wade Merritt Jr., 73, of Paducah, died at 12:48 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Riverhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.

He was employed for several years with the United States Postal Service and a truck driver with a moving company.

He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Vietnam era.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Merritt Sr., his mother, Lelia Holmes, his stepmother, Bernice Merritt; and a brother.

Survivor’s include three sons, Melvin Merritt III, of Baltimore, Maryland, Christopher Merritt, of Raeford, North Carolina, and Michael Merritt, of Paducah; one daughter, Marika Merritt, of Paducah; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one niece; and several cousins.

Services will be at noon Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Wade officiating.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the church.

Masks are required for all in attendance.

You may light a candle or leave condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.

Pettus- Rowland Funeral home in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of MELVIN MERRITT, JR., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 22
Visitation
Monday, November 22, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1213 South 10th Street
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 22
Funeral Service
Monday, November 22, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1213 South 10th Street
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In