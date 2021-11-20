Melvin Wade Merritt Jr., 73, of Paducah, died at 12:48 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Riverhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.
He was employed for several years with the United States Postal Service and a truck driver with a moving company.
He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Vietnam era.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Merritt Sr., his mother, Lelia Holmes, his stepmother, Bernice Merritt; and a brother.
Survivor’s include three sons, Melvin Merritt III, of Baltimore, Maryland, Christopher Merritt, of Raeford, North Carolina, and Michael Merritt, of Paducah; one daughter, Marika Merritt, of Paducah; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one niece; and several cousins.
Services will be at noon Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Wade officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the church.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
You may light a candle or leave condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus- Rowland Funeral home in charge of arrangements.
