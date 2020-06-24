BARDWELL — Melvin Ferrel Crawford, 78, of Bardwell, passed away Monday,
June 22, 2020,
at Countryside Center for Rehab & Nursing.
Melvin was born in Carlisle County, Kentucky on February 19, 1942, to the late Lubie and Modie Beasley Crawford. He worked as a Laborer at Credence Speaker and was a member of Bardwell Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Mae Canada Crawford; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Gladys Crawford, Mae Collins, and Ethel Riley; his brothers, Cloyce Crawford and Ernest Crawford; and his parents.
A funeral service for Melvin is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Rodney Bice and Rev. Ismael Gurrola officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002, Bardwell Baptist Church, P.O. Box 147, Bardwell, KY 42023, or Alzheimer’s Association, Greater KY Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
