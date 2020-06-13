Melody K. Copeland, 57, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Melody was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church and a 1980 graduate of Lone Oak High School. Melody received a B.S. Degree at Murray State University and retired from Baptist Health after 32 years of service where she worked as a Medical Technologist.
Melody’s church activities included singing in the choir, conducted many different Bible Studies, and served on the counting committee. Melody had a special passion for the Operation Christmas Child program. She loved to travel, read and dote on her two nephews and loved her cat “Penny”. Melody enjoyed her friends that she met with and created many different crafts. Melody became a lover of Murray State Racer Basketball and was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinal Baseball.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years, James Keith Copeland; mother, Jeanette Spees King of Paducah; sister, Laurie (Richard) Gilbert; two nephews, Darryl and Kyle Gilbert; two step-sons, Devin Copeland, Kansas, Lenny Copeland; step-grandson, Tristan Copeland, two step-granddaughters, Annabelle Allison, Niria Allison; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glynn & Sue Coltharp Copeland.
Preceding in death was her father; William Earl “Willy” King; grandparents, Bonnie King; Garth Allen & Ola Spees.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Milner & Orr Funeral of Paducah with Revs. Jason Browning and Glynn Copeland officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Others May Believe, Friendship Baptist Church,146 So. Friendship Road, Paducah, KY 42003 or to Operation Christmas Child, Friendship Baptist Church, 146 So. Friendship Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
