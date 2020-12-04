Melissa Carol Outland, 54, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her home.
She was the daughter of Carolyn Outland Duncan and the late Joe Outland and step-daughter of Waymon Duncan of Calvert City.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Calvert City. She was a graduate of Marshall County High School, received her BS degree from Murray State University and her master’s degree from the University of Kentucky. She was a certified social worker and worked in Lexington for 20 years before relocating to Calvert City.
Also surviving are brother, Jeff Outland, wife Heidi of Gilbertsville; nieces, Meg Outland of Louisville and Kate Outland of Gilbertsville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind very special friends, Pam Bell Vaughn, husband Steve, and daughter Lindsey of Lone Oak.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, all services will be private.
Burial will be at the Calvert City Cemetery, Rev. Dr. Jim Ewing officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Marshall County Humane Society, 6301 US Hwy 68 E, Benton, KY 42025 and/or the Evelyn Mann Scholarship Fund (Melissa’s grandmother) through CFSB, 456 5th Ave, Calvert City, KY 42029.
