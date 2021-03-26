EDDYVILLE — Melissa A. Board, 40, of Eddyville, died at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She attended Saratoga Methodist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Zoe Board and Haydon Board, both of Eddyville; a son, Walker Suitor of Eddyville; her parents, Art and Sheila McBride Joyce of Eddyville; her biological father, Gary Lyons of Triangle, Virginia; two brothers, Nathan Joyce of Paducah and Justin Lyons of Cleveland, Ohio; a sister, Amanda Tredanaro of Cleveland, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Melba Jean Grace McBride, and her paternal grandparents, Leland and Stella Peek Joyce.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville with the Revs. Jed Ramey and Steve McVay officiating. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates.
