Melisa Kay Medley

Melisa Kay (Fraliex) Medley, 57, of Reidland, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Melisa was born July 16, 1963, in Princeton.
She attended Paducah Community College and Lexington Community College where she completed her nursing degree and obtained an associate’s degree in business administration. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Potters House Baptist Worship Center.
She is survived by two daughters, Megan Ward (Michael) of Reidland and Brianna Medley of Paducah; mother, Peggy (Overfield) Fraliex of Burna; brother, Darrell Fraliex (Karen) of Lexington; sister, Sheila Whitaker (Jim) of Mayfield; two grandchildren, Michael J. Ward and MaKaylee Ward; and several nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Fraliex.
Private services will be held with interment to follow in Hampton Cemetery. Funeral services will be streamed via Facebook Live on the Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation page beginning Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 12:45 p.m.
Messages for the family may be left by calling Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services at 270-988-3131. Messages must be received before 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Condolences may also be left online at boyd
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.