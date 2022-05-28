SALEM — Melisa Gay Conyer, 63, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was of the Baptist faith. She was a transplant coordinator for Vanderbilt Hospital for 40 years. She loved doing crafts, travel, the beach and family.
She is survived by her mother Peggy Conyer; sister, Mel Conyer (Ted) Gillum; brother, Mike (Vicki) Conyer of Paducah; nephews, Tyler Porter of Odenville, Alabama, and Drew (Hannah) Conyer of Paducah; nieces, Emily (Frank) of Monticello, Katelyn Gillum of Fredrick, Maryland, Chelsey Gillum of Owensboro; great-nieces, Emma Jane Phillips, Maggie Anne Phillips, Libby Rose Phillips; and great-nephew, Warner Conyer.
She was preceded in death by her father, David “Dave” Conyer.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022; in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Friends may visit with the family from noon until the funeral hour at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be left on line at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Liver Transplant Patient Assistance Fund at Vanderbilt Transplant Center. Checks may be made payable to “VUMC” and sent to Vanderbilt Transplant Center, Attention: Ed Zavala, 805 Oxford House, 1313 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37232-4745.
