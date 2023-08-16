Melinda Ann Thompson Breeden, 78, of Paducah, passed away on Aug. 11, 2023. She was born on Sept. 27, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan.
Melinda was a loving, wonderful mother, dedicated friend, compassionate, kind, caring and selfless individual who cherished her family and friends.
After obtaining a nursing degree from Paducah Community College, Melinda had a fulfilling career as a psychiatric nurse with Lourdes Hospital for 42 years. She dedicated her life to caring for others and making a difference in their lives.
In her free time, Melinda enjoyed reading novels, engaging in arts and crafts, shopping, eating out, watching movies, listening to music, dancing and spending quality time with her family and friends. Her vibrant personality and zest for life were evident in her various hobbies and interests.
Melinda most recently had been attending Broadway Church of Christ where she found solace and spiritual guidance. Her faith was an important aspect of her life and she found comfort in worship.
Melinda is survived by her daughter, Sherry Stewart of Paducah; her son, Terry Stewart of Paducah; and her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Gina Stewart of Gallatin, Tennessee; her granddaughter, Emily Hamlin of Paducah; her siblings, Larry and Betty Thompson of West Paducah, Cary and Sharla Thompson of West Paducah, Nancy and Ted Owen of Fulton, Tennessee, Greg and Cathy Thompson of Morristown, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Terry and Ada Rose Thompson; and her son, Darrel Stewart.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Visitation begins at noon Saturday before the 2 p.m. celebration of life service. This gathering will provide an opportunity for family and friends to come together, share memories and honor Melinda’s life.
Melinda will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of love, compassion and selflessness will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched.
