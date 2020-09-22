CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Melba Wilson Casey, 99, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and formerly of Paducah, Kentucky passed away on September 17, 2020, at the Chateau Girardeau Health Center.
Melba was born July 2, 1921, near Holland, Missouri to Garvin and Flossie Pounds Wilson. She was an active member of the Broadway Church of Christ of Paducah.
Melba was a graduate of Holland High School and a 1942 graduate of Southeast Missouri State Teachers College. She taught business for one year at Poplar Bluff, Missouri High School before she and Paul E. Casey were married on October 30, 1943, at Corpus Christi, TX Naval Air Station.
Accompanying her husband’s career as a claims adjuster, she made her home in Greenwood and Greenville, Mississippi, Sikeston and Kennett, Missouri, and finally Paducah, Kentucky. After raising five children, Melba returned to the field of education as a substitute teacher in the Paducah Public Schools. Her career progressed as an English teacher at Brazelton Junior High and supervisor in the Project Eight and Title III programs, earning a Master’s Degree from Murray State University along the way. Melba continued her career as the inaugural director of the West Kentucky Education Cooperative from 1976-1992.
After retirement, Melba served as a volunteer tax advisor, AARP driving clinician, officer in the Kentucky Retired Teacher Association, board member for the New Pathways for Children, and a proud fan of University of Kentucky basketball. She loved to travel, collect antiques, and listen to all kinds of great music. She was strong in her faith in God, strong in the love for her family, and rich in her sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita Casey (Ken McFarlane) of Detroit, Michigan; sons, Shaun (Ann) Casey of Fairfax, Virginia, and Neil (Dina) Casey of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Judy Casey of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren, Paul S. Casey (Andrea Rodriguez), Neil J. Casey, and Sarah Casey; and step-grandchildren, Lee (Tyne) Strickert, Mark (Tiffany) Strickert, and Ann (Caleb) Askew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Casey; daughter, Karen Casey; son, Michael Casey; brother, William Wilson; and her parents.
The Casey family is grateful for the care she received from the women and men at Chateau Girardeau. Funeral and memorial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that any memorials take the form of donations to the Paul and Melba Wilson Casey Scholarship Fund at the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneral
Ford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
