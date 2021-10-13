Mayme Ramer Moran, 83, of Paducah, passed away at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. She was born on March 29, 1938, in Livingston County, to the late Given Ramer and Ola Talley Ramer. Mayme was retired from Moffitt & Company Certified Public Accounting Firm. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah and enjoyed playing Bridge at the Echo Bridge Center.
Mayme is survived by her daughter, Karen Brown and her husband, Evan, of Paducah; son, Kevin Moran and wife, Shanea, of Cunningham; four grandchildren, Brock (Whitney) Moran, Macy (Brett) Moran Neville, Eli Brown and Abby Brown; five great-grandchildren, Briley, Roczen, Brody, Axel, Bennett and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy W. Moran; daughter, Teresa Moran; son, Michael Moran; two sisters, Nelma Pendleton and Sylvia Ramer; three brothers, Carmen Ramer, Marvin Ramer, Charles Ramer; and her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Dick officiating.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
