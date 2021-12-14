BENTON — May Waller Warren Sheets, 90, of Benton, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
She worked as an office manager for her husband’s optometry business.
She is survived by her daughter, Lauri Wyatt of Benton; her son, Clay Warren of Nashville, Tennessee; her two step daughters, Janet Harrison of Franklin, North Carolina, and Kathy Carleton of Florida; her step son, Richard Sheets (Mary) of Florida; four grandchildren, Cole Wyatt, Brooke Wyatt, Calleigh Warren, and Katie Warren; several step grandchildren; several great step grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard T. Sheets; her first husband, Dr. Pat Warren; and one brother. Her parents were Charles Browning and Ruth Eugenia Scott Waller.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Services will be held on at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
A private family burial will follow at Benton Cemetery.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr are handling the arrangements.
