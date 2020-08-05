GILBERTSVILLE — May Joanne Grell, 85, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
She was born on May 1, 1935, in Riverside, Illinois. Her parents were Joseph Lopata and Martha Hughes (Grzybowski).
May married William “Bill” Grell on August 7, 1954, in Lemont, Illinois and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2001. They were married for 46 years. They retired to their dream home in Gilbertsville, in 1986.
She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and gardening. She loves spending time with family, especially all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by five children Michael (Emma) Grell of San Diego, California, Linda (James) Maziarka of Gilbertsville, Cindy Maher, of Plainfield, Illinois, Diana Doty of Sycamore, Illinois, and Jack (Janice) Grell of Benton; grandchildren, Thomas Maher, Michael Maher, Melissa (Ivan) Lopez, Jake Maher, Katherine (Daniel) McLaughlin, James (Lacey) Maziarka, Anna (Jake) Faughn, Teresa Grell, John Grell, and Bethany Grell; eight great-grandchildren, and one on the way. All loved their “Gram” or “GG” very much.
Along with her parents, and her husband, one brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Georgina Bromberek are awaiting her arrival in heaven.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home, from 9 — 11 a.m. Mass, burial, and lunch to follow.
