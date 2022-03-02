METROPOLIS, Ill. — Maxine Stegman, 93, of Metropolis, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Maxine was a member of Oaks Church of God. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Maxine is survived by her children, Galen Stegman and wife Nicole, Beth Lovelace, Sharon Harrell, and Rhonda Casper and husband Mike; grandchildren, Miranda Groh (David), Marissa Flannery (Ryan), Mitchell Stegman (fiancé Megan Caruso), Ryan Creson, Megan Lovelace, Nathan Harrell (Courtney), and Austin Casper (Cate); great grandchildren, Demi Groh, McKali Groh, Madison Flannery, Rylan Kate Flannery, Mason Flannery, Ella Harrell, Amelia Harrell, Olivia Harrell, Carter Whitkanack, and one on the way; sister, Dean Grace; several nieces and nephews.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ruth (Bell) Kersey; husband of 59 years, James Stegman; sisters, Rita Wilson and Lois Beggs Smith.
Visitation will be held from 1 — 3 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Oaks Church of God, 4830 Oaks Road, Paducah, Kentucky 42003.
Music will be provided by Connie Agee, pianist.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Harrell, Ryan Creson, Austin Casper, Mitchell Stegman, David Groh, and Mike Beggs.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.