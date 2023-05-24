JACKSON, Mo. — Maxine D. Stevens, 97, of Jackson, and formerly of Paducah, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Monticello House in Jackson. She was born Oct. 16, 1925, in St. Louis, the daughter of Linus C. and Marie F. Milde Morton.
Maxine and Lyman Junior Stevens were united in marriage April 14, 1946. They had been married over 55 years when he preceded her in death on March 6, 2002.
She had attended Jackson public schools and had worked at the former Jackson Hosiery Mill in Jackson. In 1955, Maxine and Lyman moved to Sikeston where they resided until 1963; from 1963-1966 they lived in Jefferson City; from 1966-2001 they were in Paducah, Kentucky, where she and Lyman belonged to St. Paul Lutheran Church. They returned to Jackson in 2001 and became members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Maxine and Lyman had enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, and over the years had taken several cruises.
Loving survivors include three nephews, Terry (Sharyn) Strack, Michael (Velda) Strack, and Mark Morton all of Jackson; a great-nephew, Ryan (Tabetha) Strack and two great-nieces, Sarah (Mike) Goodwin and Jennifer (Eric) Thieret; and sister in law, Nelda Morton Hinton.
Also surviving are several great great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Lyman, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann Stevens Masters; her parents; a sister, Betty J. (the late Vernon “Bud”) Strack; and a brother, Robert Morton.
Visitation is from 1 — 2 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Gary Hoffstetter will officiate the funeral at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
