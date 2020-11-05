BENTON — Maxie Wayne Carter, 70, of Benton, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home of natural causes.
He was born February 18, 1950, in Covington, Kentucky, the son of the late Victor and Edna Williams Carter.
He was a retired truck driver. He loved watching UK basketball, fishing as well as collecting watches and knives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Carter and a brother Hayden Carter.
He is survived by a son, James Carter (Shawna) of Benton; a brother, David Carter (Patsy) of Paducah and a grandson Briar Mann of Benton.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, November 7th from 12:00 until memorial service time at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of the Marshall County Funeral Home with Shane Hessey officiating.
