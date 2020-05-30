MURRAY — Maxie Perry, 79, of Murray, died at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Perry was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sisters, Susie Perry of Murray and Cathy Watkins of Hazel; and seven brothers, Jim Perry of New Concord, and Bobby Perry, Ken Perry, Carl Perry, Tom Perry, Danny Perry and Hal Perry, all of Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos Perry and Adell Lyons Perry; two sisters; and a brother.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. today, May 30, 2020, at Hicks Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
