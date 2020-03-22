Max Sacharnoski Jr., 69, of Paducah passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Max was born in Millville, New Jersey, and his family moved to Paducah in 1952. At a young age, Max professed his faith and joined Arcadia Methodist Church.
In 1968, he graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School where he was on the Tornado baseball team and was well known as a football player who was recruited by multiple colleges. He attended Paducah Community College and Murray State University.
Max worked at Air Products for eight years and owned and operated businesses for more than 20 years, most notably the Long Branch. He later worked at other jobs, using his CDL, using his strength, sharing his one of a kind personality, and always looking for an opportunity to show kindness and respect.
Max was a longtime blood donor and volunteered as a courier for the American Red Cross. As an organ donor it is anticipated that over 75 people will benefit from his gifts.
His interests were varied: studying the Civil War from all viewpoints; golfing; hunting and fishing; gardening; watching sports; being near the water; music and dancing; attending PTHS Class of 1968 get-togethers and taking short road trips.
His mother, Betty Felmey Sacharnoski, was an R.N. and he felt privileged to help care for her until her death in 1997. Max moved in with and cared for his father, Max “Tex” Sacharnoski, who retired from Union Carbide as a glassblower, until he passed away in 2005.
Max is survived by his wife, Susan Clark Sacharnoski; son, Kristan Sacharnoski (Laura) of Bardstown; stepson, Drew Ramage (Shae Houser) of Paducah, Devon Ramage (Meredith McCauley) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Ross and Riley of Paducah and Josiah, Joaquin and Jacoby of Lexington; two brothers, Bill Sacharnoski (Joan) of Minor Hill, TN and David Sacharnoski of Lexington; two nieces, Jennifer Nelson of Princeton and Ericka Sacharnoski of Minor Hill, TN; nephew Jeremy Sacharnoski (Juliana) of Rogersville, TN; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; and loved ones in New Jersey.
A celebration of Max’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to: American Red Cross, McCracken County Chapter, 232 North 8th Street, Paducah, KY 42001 or Paxton Park Youth Golf through Community Foundation of West Kentucky, P.O. Box 7, Paducah KY 42002.
