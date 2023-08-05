SOUTH FULTON, Tenn. — Max McDade, of South Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at his home.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 5:02 am
He attended Fulton schools and graduated from Kentucky Military Institute. Max was a fellow and life member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association and member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and past president of the Fulton Rotary Club and a past president of the Fulton Country Club and was a director of the former Fulton Bank.
Max was an outstanding amateur golfer, winning several area tournaments and the Ken Tenn Tournament in 1966 and 1971.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fulton for over 70 years. Max was president of Ken Tenn Construction Company, which developed Deepwood Subdivision in 1960 and built many area roads, including the Purchase Parkway around Fulton.
He leaves his wife, Linda Hale McDade, to whom he was married Feb. 14, 1960, two sons, Max McDade III of Fulton, and Scott McDade (Jennifer) of Fairhope, Alabama, one daughter, Cindy Schiavone (Bobby) of Prospect, Kentucky, and one sister, Ann McDade Hunt of Memphis, Tennessee.
He was affectionately known as Daddy Max to his four grandchildren, Bobby Schiavone III and Paul Schiavone of Louisville, Kentucky, and Abby McDade and Lucy McDade of Fairhope, Alabama.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Fulton. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. on Saturday until the hour of service.
Memorials may be made to Fulton First United Methodist Church, 200 Carr St., Fulton, KY 42041; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
