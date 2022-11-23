LA CENTER — Maurice Harper Graves, 68, passed away Friday Nov. 18, 2022, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Harper was born in Clinton, on Oct. 1, 1954, to the late Erma Harper and Maurice Graves. Harper was a lifelong farmer. He was a humble man and loved his family
dearly. He was a wonderful husband, daddy, pop, brother and friend. Harper enjoyed nature especially his hummingbirds. He was an avid Tik Tok fan.
Harper is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kim Graves of La Center; a son, Wes Graves (Amanda) of La Center; a daughter, Jill Parrott of La Center; a sister, Diane Coleman (Gary) of Gage; seven grandchildren, Parker Graves, Kendall Parrott, Karlee Parrott, Brandon Graves, Paisley Graves, Allie Bondurant, and Trevor Bondurant; three great grandchildren, Christopher Graves, Blake Graves, Asher Graves and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Erma Graves.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center. Rev. Drew Gray officiated. Interment followed in La Center.
