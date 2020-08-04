LEDBETTER — Matthew Cory Shelton, 35, of Ledbetter, died on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home.
He worked in the autobody industry.
Surviving is his mother, Anita Shelton; two brothers, David Doom and Jason Shelton; one sister, Christy Acree; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Shelton.
Celebration of life services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter with the Rev. Sam Howard officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
