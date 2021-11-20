Matthew was born on Oct. 24, 1982, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Ronnie and Lenora Goode. He passed away surrounded by family who loved him on Nov. 17, 2021. Matt grew up primarily in Paducah, where, after finishing college at Western Kentucky University and Murray State, he settled and raised his family.
Matt worked as a commodity manager and procurement specialist, first for TVA and more recently for Siemens Mobility. Matt loved sports, music, politics, and technology, and he knew vast amounts of trivia about each. He was always up for listening to a new band, sampling a new hot sauce, or breaking in a new hat. And though Matt enjoyed travel and the outdoors, his very favorite place to be was home with his boys, because his very favorite thing was being their dad.
Matt leaves behind his wife Sarah Goode; three sons, Nolan Goode, James Metzger and Harris Goode. He is further survived by parents, Ronnie Goode and Lenora Brooks Goode; one sister, Bailey (Nathan) Wolfe; one brother, Sam (Maggie) Goode; grandmother, Ora Brooks; and a large and loving extended family.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Jack Brooks, Harry and Frances Goode.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating. Visitation will be 1 — 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
