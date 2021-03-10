Matt Piercy, 64, of Paducah, died on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah
He is survived by a daughter, Rachel Piercy of Benton; a son, Ryan Piercy of Paducah; five grandchildren; and a sister, Susanne Piercy of Lexington.
His parents were Robert “Jake” and Antoinette “Toni” Palmisano Piercy.
There will be no services.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
