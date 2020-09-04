HARDIN — Herbert Mason Thompson, 91, of Hardin, died on Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home.
He was a deacon and song leader for 70 years at Hardin Church of Christ. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korea conflict. He worked for the Tappan Stove Company in Murray for 30 years, and then as a bus driver and custodian at South Marshall Elementary in addition to being a farmer.
Surviving is his wife of 70 years, Mary E. (Gore) Thompson; a daughter, Teresa Thompson of Murray; a son, Anthony A. Thompson of Wellington, Florida; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Evalena (Starks) Thompson; and three brothers.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Hardin Church of Christ. David Smith will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or New Pathways For Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
