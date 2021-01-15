ST. DENIS — Mary “Wilma” Toon, 93, of St. Denis, passed away at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Countryside Healthcare Facility in Bardwell.
She was a retired cashier from Walmart in Mayfield and a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm.
She is survived by a daughter; Shirley J. Toon, St. Denis, a son; William D. (Eva) Toon, Mayfield, one granddaughter; Michelle (Tony) Dodson, Fancy Farm, two great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband; John D. Toon, parents; John William and Lala Thomas Burgess and a brother; Billy Joe Burgess.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Denis Cemetery with Darrell Venters officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be; Tim Burgess, Tony Dodson, Tyler Dodson, Joe Kunkle, Donald French and Mike Courtney.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
