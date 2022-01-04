MURRAY — Mary Walker, 92, of Murray, died at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Spring Creek Health Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her five siblings. Her parents were Clifford and Mary Bland Davis.
She is survived her daughters, Cindy Henson and Renae Richard.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Murray City Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Friends may meet at the cemetery.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.