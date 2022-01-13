WOODLAND, Calif. — Mary Vaughn Baumer, 76, of Woodland, California passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at University Davis California Hospital in Sacramento, following a stroke on Dec. 6, 2021. She was born June 22, 1945, the youngest of four daughters born to Robert and Christiana Vaughn of Monticello, Kentucky. She married Paul Baumer in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 20, 1974.
Mary is survived by her husband of 47 years, Paul; one sister Glenda Gibson, of Newcastle, Indiana; two stepdaughters, Lesa Crouch (Charlie), of West Paducah, Kentucky, and Lori Phillips (Roger), of Kevil, Kentucky; step-grandson, Travis Crouch, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Phil Johnson, of Monticello, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Doris Baumer, of Paducah, Kentucky; nine nephews and two nieces; 14 great nephews and seven great-nieces; and four great-great-nephews and four great-great nieces.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Christiana Vaughn; two sisters, Marleen Callanan of Cypress, and Barbara Johnson, of Monticello, Kentucky; four brother-in-laws, Richard Callanan, of Cypress, Henry Baumer, William Baumer, and Carl Walter, all of Paducah, Kentucky; two sister-in-laws, Bettie Baumer and Margaret Walter, both of Paducah, Kentucky; nephew, Rev. James Walter, of Little Rock, Arkansas; and great-nephew Ryan Walter, of Paducah, Kentucky.
Mary was a graduate of Wayne County High School in Monticello, Kentucky. She earned her bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Western Kentucky University, and also her master’s in Education from the University of Louisville. Mary taught 1st grade and Learning Disabilities in the Jefferson County, Kentucky, school system for a number of years. She was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel and was also a Duchess of Paducah. She was also Miss Wayne County 1962-63.
She took early retirement from teaching when Paul was promoted to his employer’s corporate headquarters in Richmond, Virginia. In 1983, Mary and Paul moved west to Woodland for his employment in the seed industry. They have resided in Woodland for the last 38 years.
Mary was fortunate to be able to travel with Paul to all 50 states and 14 foreign countries during his employment in upper management with a leading seed company.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 12:30 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky. A private ceremony for family only will be held at 2 p.m., with Henry Stringer officiating. Burial will follow at the Elk Spring Cemetery in Monticello, Kentucky. The family requests no flowers. Rather it will be kind of you to donate to the charity or church of your choice as a memorial to Mary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.