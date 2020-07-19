Mary V. Cagle Bremer

METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mary Virginia Cagle Bremer of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, her 96th birthday.
Mary was born on July 16, 1924, daughter of Guy Joel and Lydia Mozelle Laughlin Cagle. She was preceded in death by her parents; a baby brother, Jackie Ray Cagle; two sisters, Alice Elizabeth “Betty” Compton and Helen Mae Parr; William Joseph Cagle, her brother. Her sister, Evelyn Nadine Abell survives her.
Mary graduated from Metropolis High School and on August 15, 1942, married Louis G. Horman. They were blessed with three children, Randell K. Wiseman, Connie C. Bowman and Todd L. Horman. Todd died in 2001. Mary has seven beloved grandchildren: Carrie Henry, Sarah Robinson, Amanda Baylor, Tyler Bowman, Travis Bowman, Jonathan Horman and Morgan Zagaruyka. There are 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Given her love of antiques and old homes, Mary and husband Louis Horman restored two historic homes in Metropolis; one known as the William P. Bruner home, at 804 Girard St., and the William McBane home at 605 Girard St.
Following the death of Judge Horman in 1988, Mary married Henry “Hank” Castleman; upon his death she married Edgar Bremer, who also preceded her in death.
In her later years, Mary’s loyalty to Metropolis and Massac County made her quite civic-minded. She accepted numerous leadership roles in community projects, namely the Massac County Historical Society, the Superman Statue Committee, the Massac County History Books, the Metropolis Historic Murals Committee and the Kincaid Mounds Support Organization. In 2009, she received the Les Easterday Service Award. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she was a former adult Sunday School teacher and choir member for more than 50 years.
Mary will be remembered and greatly missed for her quick wit, practical thinking and caring spirit by all who loved her.
A graveside service for Mary will be held at Noon on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Masonic Cemetery in Metropolis, with the Rev. Jon Cockrel officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Metropolis Chamber of Commerce, Superman Statue Maintenance, 516 Market St., Metropolis, IL 62960.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.