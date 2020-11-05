Mary Titsworth

Mary Lee Dance Titsworth, 86, of Paducah, died at 5:04 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of First Love Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was formerly employed as a cashier at Biggs Supermarket and was a tax preparer.
She is survived by her husband, Louis A. Titsworth of Paducah; a daughter, Janice Marie Titsworth of Paducah; two sons, Todd A. Titsworth of Metropolis, Illinois, and Jerome Titsworth of Snellville, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sarah Dance Wilson of West Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a son, Bobby E. Titsworth; three brothers; and five sisters. Her parents were Joe Dance and Rosetta Carruthers Dance.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Albert E. Frazier and Michael Paschal officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences or light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.