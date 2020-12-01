Mary Jo Taylor, 80, of Paducah, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was retired and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by a son, Brent Kornegay; one granddaughter; one niece, and one nephew.
Preceding in death are her parents, Seldon and Jo Page; and two siblings, Seldon Ray Page and Margaret Barriger.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
