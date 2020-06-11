MAYFIELD — Mary Ellen Sullivan, 70, of Mayfield, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and a retired employee of Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her husband, David Sullivan; two sons, Darrell Sullivan and John Sullivan, both of Mayfield; a daughter, Kristie Sullivan Dukes of Murray; a brother, Rudy Burd of West Plains, Missouri; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Burd Foy; and her parents, Johnny and Margaret Pierceall Burd.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home. The Revs. Alan Morris, Royce Dukes and Glenn Cope will officiate. Interment will follow at Dowdy Cemetery.
Firends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
