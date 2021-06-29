Mary Sue McChristian Dennis, 84, of Paducah, previously of Bardwell, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mary Sue was born on March 13, 1937, in Bardwell to the late Thomas McChristian and Bonnie Dean Tharp Morris. She was of the Baptist faith. Mary Sue loved to read and sew but mostly enjoyed spending her time cooking for friends and family. She also enjoyed dancing at many of the local Senior Citizen events. Mary Sue was the leader of her family and would do anything and everything to make those she loved most happy.
Mary Sue is survived by five daughters, Vickie Smith, Sue Ann Shearon, Sheila Shearon, Michelle (Chad) Perry and Christy (Danny) Ortega, all of Paducah; one son, Bobby Dennis, Jr. of Paducah; two brothers, Otis Berry of Cunningham, and Alan (Vickie) Morris of Mayfield; 12 grandchildren, Mitzi McGee, LeaAnn Taylor, Colby Calvert, Charlie Perry, Devin (Allison) Perry, Ashley (Brandon) Dennis, Caleb Perry, Jasmine Perry, Eddie Ortega, Brittany Dennis, Belle Ortega, and Max Ortega; nine great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Tammy Dennis; and several nieces and nephews.
Shew was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Clay Dennis, Sr. and her parents.
Funeral Services for Mary Sue will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Alan Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Wickliffe.
Visitation will be from noon until the service time of 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Mary Sue Dennis to the Alzheimer’s Association: 225 N Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
