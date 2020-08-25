Mary Sue Hendrix, 89, of Reidland died Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Hendrix was a member of Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a huge UK fan and enjoyed rocking on her front porch.
She is survived by her daughters, Vonda (Andy) Powers of Reidland, Cindi (Rick) Shepherd of Paducah and Donna Navarro of Ramer, Tennessee; two sisters, Lucille Jones of Selmer, Tennessee, and Vonnie Dallas of Memphis, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, April Jones, Micah Nethery, Matthew Nethery, Tosh Houston, Tessa McNeal, Kennedy Powers, Josie Powers and Andi Powers; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Mary Freeman Plunk; one son, Stan Hendrix; and one brother, Grady Tacker.
Funeral services will be at noon on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah with Bro. Roger Reed and Bro. Todd Belt officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Sharpe.
Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
