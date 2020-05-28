Mary Sue Ashby, 94, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence in Paducah (Reidland).
Mrs. Ashby was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Archie Daniel Ashby; her parents, Alvin Vodie Matlock and Nettie Goodman Matlock of the Camden, Tennessee, area; and her sister, Virginia Matlock Floyd of Camden, Tennessee.
She was a member of Reidland Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, James (Jim) D. Ashby (wife, Judy) of Tell City, Indiana; her daughter, Lynda L. Ashby of Paducah, Kentucky; her brother, A. V. Matlock (wife, Juanita) of Camden, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Jason A. Ashby (wife, Nicole) of Ladera Ranch, California, and Julia A. Berning (husband, Nick Berning) of Loveland, Ohio; five great grandchildren: Jordyn Ashby Berning, Novie Shea Ashby, Andrew Nicholas Berning, Savannah Jaye Ashby, and Scarlett Grace Ashby and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Camden City Cemetery in Camden, Tennessee, with the Rev. Rob Ison officiating.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
