METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mary Lee Snead Schuessler, 102, of Metropolis, formerly of Eddyville, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Metropolis Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She worked as a home demonstration agent and was a member of Eddyville First Baptist Church.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thurman Cagle; second husband, David Marshall; third husband, Gil Schuessler; her parents, George J. and Flossie Anderson Snead; two sisters; and two brothers.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimers Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.lakelandchapel.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. today.
